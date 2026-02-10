Britannia Industries posts 16.9% rise in Q3 net profit on steady growth

Associate Sponsors

Britannia Industries reported a 16.9% rise in consolidated net profit for Q3FY26, aided by strong momentum in biscuits and adjacent categories amid a stable commodity environment

Britannia Industries
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
Bengaluru-based Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit growth of 16.9 per cent in the October–December quarter, driven by a return to healthy growth, strong momentum across both biscuits and adjacent categories, and a relatively stable commodity environment, the company said.
 
Its net profit came in at Rs 680.0 crore in Q3FY26.
 
The company’s revenue grew 8.2 per cent to Rs 4,969.8 crore in Q3FY26 compared to the same period last year.
 
The biscuit major’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation rose 14.5 per cent to Rs 1,036.8 crore.
 
“While the biscuit industry remains under stabilisation for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by 12 per cent in November and December—driven by sustained investments in media to strengthen brand visibility, enhancement of our product portfolio through innovations such as the 50-50 Dipped range, and catering to a wider consumer base with offerings like ‘Veg’ cake variants and ‘Doodh’ Marie Gold, among others,” Rakshit Hargave, managing director and chief executive officer at Britannia Industries, said in its earnings release.
 
He added that, going forward, the company remains focused on building a stronger Britannia through elevated brand experiences and sustained investments, alongside distinctive and localised product innovations designed to address diverse demographic and cultural preferences across the country.
Topics :BritanniaQ3 resultsCompany News

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

