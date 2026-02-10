TVS SCS posts Rs 11 crore net profit in Q3; order pipeline at ₹6,300 cr

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a global supply chain solutions provider and one of India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions companies, posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 11.19 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 23.8 crore in the same period last year.

For Q3 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,715.81 crore, up 11.1 per cent year-on-year, supported by continued strength in the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) segment. Adjusted EBITDA rose 32.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 199.31 crore, with margins expanding by 120 basis points to 7.34 per cent (against 6.15 per cent in the previous year), reflecting growth and operating leverage.

The company also registered a robust order pipeline of Rs 6,300 crore, and revenue from new business wins for Q3 stood at Rs 319 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 25.13 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 15.19 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting improved operating performance and margin expansion. “The key highlights of the quarter were double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, continued progress on profitability, disciplined execution and improving operating leverage,” said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions. “Q3 marked a significant milestone for us, with strong top-line growth, a step change in EBITDA performance and margins, and continued progress on profitability. The quarter was led by strong business growth in India, supported by disciplined execution across our operating regions and a sharp focus on efficiency,” he added.