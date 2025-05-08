Asian Paints Q4 net profit drops 45% on muted demand and weak margins

Asian Paints reported a 45 per cent decline in net profit for the quarter ended March. The country’s largest paint maker saw its profits fall to Rs 692.1 crore, while volumes in its decorative paints (India) business rose by 1.8 per cent.

During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,358.9 crore, down 4.3 per cent. The company attributed the decline to muted demand conditions, weak consumer sentiment, downtrading and increased competitive intensity.

The Industrial Business registered a value decline of 1.5 per cent due to headwinds from challenging macroeconomic conditions in Africa. However, key markets in the Middle East and Asia performed well. On a constant currency basis, the international portfolio delivered revenue growth of 6 per cent for the quarter.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) stood at Rs 1,559.1 crore, down 18.1 per cent.

“The weak demand conditions prevalent for the past few quarters continued to affect the paint industry even in the last quarter of the financial year. The demand for decorative coatings was only marginally better than in the third quarter. The domestic decorative business registered a volume growth of 1.8 per cent, but standalone revenues declined by 5 per cent,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints.

“The adverse mix and overall lower revenues impacted the quarter’s operating margins on a year-on-year basis. The industrial business fared relatively better, growing by 6.1 per cent, aided by growth in the general industrial and automotive coatings segments. Overall, revenues from the coatings business in India declined by 4.1 per cent in the quarter,” he added.

He said the company’s home décor business faced multiple headwinds, resulting in a muted performance for the quarter. In the international portfolio, revenues declined by 1.5 per cent (6 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms). Key markets in the Middle East and Asia performed well, while markets in Africa faced macroeconomic challenges.

“While the overall macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, we are cautiously optimistic about a recovery in demand conditions and continue to work diligently on leveraging our brand strength and driving operational efficiencies to pursue growth,” said Syngle.