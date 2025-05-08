Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Canara Bank Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹5,003 cr, dividend declared

Canara Bank Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹5,003 cr, dividend declared

Canara Bank Q4 FY25 result: The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each to shareholders for FY25

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems
Canara Bank Q4 FY25 results
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 33 per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹5,003 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹3,757 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, net profit grew by 22 per cent from ₹4,104 crore. 
 
In an exchange filing, the bank reported its standalone total income at ₹37,353 crore for the fourth quarter. This was a 10 per cent increase in total income compared to  ₹34,025 crore reported in the year-ago period. Income grew marginally by 3 per cent compared to ₹36,114 crore reported in the December quarter.
 

Canara Bank Q4 result: Net interest income

Canara Bank's total interest income for Q4 FY25 was ₹31,002 crore,  up 7.62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) against ₹28,807 crore.  The interest expended for Q4 FY25 was ₹21,560 crore.
 
Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, stood at ₹9,441.92 crore. This was a 1.44 per cent decline compared to ₹9,580 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
Gross non-performing assets (Gross NPA) amounted to ₹31,530 crore, which represents 3 per cent of the bank’s total advances. Net Non-Performing Assets (Net NPA) were reported at ₹7,353 crore, translating to a Net NPA ratio of 0.70 per cent.
 

Canara Bank Q4 result: Assets under management

Assets Under Management (AUM), estimated as the sum of advances and investments, stood at approximately ₹14.29 trillion. This comprises ₹10,49,155 crore in advances and ₹3,80,343 crore in investments.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty drag as India-Pak tensions simmer; Pakistan halts trading

Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 33% to Rs 5,004 crore despite NIM drop

Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

This exchange stock zoomed 87% from March low; m-cap nears ₹1 trillion

Symphony shares rallies 13% on healthy Q4 results; check earnings, outlook

 

Canara Bank Q4: Dividend declared

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each to shareholders for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

Coal India Q4 results: Profit up 12% at ₹9,593 cr, revenue drops slightly

Satin Creditcare Q4: Profit falls 67% on higher credit costs, weak AUM

Voltas Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 236 cr, income up 13.8%

Coal India Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹9,593, revenue down 1%

Topics :Q4 ResultsCanara BankBS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story