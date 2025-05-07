Satin Creditcare Q4: Profit falls 67% on higher credit costs, weak AUM

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd's standalone net profit declined by 67.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25) due to a rise in credit costs and muted loan growth.

For the financial year ended March 2025, Satin’s net profit fell by 48.8 per cent to Rs 217 crore, from Rs 423 crore in FY24. Its stock closed 2.66 per cent lower at Rs 167.60 per share on the BSE.

Revenues for the reporting quarter (Q4FY25) declined by 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 562 crore, the company said in a statement.

Net interest margins fell from 14.2 per cent in Q4FY24 to 11.8 per cent. Impairment costs of financial instruments rose from Rs 64.16 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 105.19 crore in Q4FY25.

H P Singh, chairman and managing director, Satin Creditcare, told Business Standard that the decline in profit was attributable to a significant rise in credit costs and muted growth in assets under management (AUM).

The company’s AUM grew by 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,316 crore as of the end of March 2025.

At present, the company is not providing growth guidance. It will assess how the first quarter ending June 2025—which coincides with the summer season and potential heatwave risks—unfolds. Growth in FY26 is expected to be better than FY25, Singh added.