Coal India Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹9,593, revenue down 1%

CIL reported a 1 per cent decline in revenue from operations to ₹37,824.54 crore in Q4FY25, compared with ₹38,213.48 crore in the year-ago period. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. Including the interim dividend of ₹21.35 per share paid earlier, the total dividend for the year amounts to ₹26.50 per share. CIL recorded revenue from operations of ₹143,368.92 crore in FY25, marginally lower than ₹144,762.42 crore in FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹46,966.19 crore, compared to ₹48,812.61 crore in the previous year. PAT declined to ₹35,302.10 crore in FY25 from ₹37,369.13 crore year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA rose to ₹51,640 crore in FY25, representing 41 per cent of net sales, up from 40 per cent in FY24. Coal India Limited (CIL) has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹9,593 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 12 per cent increase from the PAT of ₹1,062 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous year.CIL reported a 1 per cent decline in revenue from operations to ₹37,824.54 crore in Q4FY25, compared with ₹38,213.48 crore in the year-ago period.The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. Including the interim dividend of ₹21.35 per share paid earlier, the total dividend for the year amounts to ₹26.50 per share.

Capital expenditure during FY25 stood at ₹19,410.02 crore, down from ₹23,475.41 crore in the previous year. CIL contributed ₹60,959.52 crore to the government exchequer in FY25, compared to ₹60,197.80 crore in FY24.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the company achieved coal production of 781.05 MT, marking a 1 per cent growth over 773.65 MT in the previous year. OB removal rose 3 per cent to 2,018.20 million cubic metres from 1,964.14 million cubic metres, while coal offtake increased by 1 per cent to 763.06 MT from 753.51 MT.

In a strategic move, CIL incorporated a new subsidiary, Coal Gas India Limited, on 25 March 2025. The joint venture, formed in partnership with GAIL (India) Ltd, with a shareholding of 51 per cent and 49 per cent respectively, aims to set up a Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) plant in the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) command area.

On the sustainability front, CIL commissioned a 50 MW solar power plant at Nigahi, Northern Coalfields Ltd, in November 2024—its largest solar installation to date. Additionally, the company was declared the preferred bidder for the Khattali Chotti graphite block in Madhya Pradesh. This marks a strategic entry into the critical minerals sector and is India’s first critical mineral asset to be awarded.

CIL reported a coal excavation of 237.69 million tonnes (MT) in the fourth quarter of FY25, slightly lower than the 241.76 MT recorded in the same period of the previous year. Overburden (OB) removal during the quarter stood at 576.36 million cubic metres, reflecting a 3 per cent year-on-year increase over 558.75 million cubic metres in Q4FY24.