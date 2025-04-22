Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AU Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 504 crore

NII of the lender grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094 crore in Q4FY25, while other income grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 761 crore

AU Small Finance Bank
Its net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, stood at 5.8 per cent (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of Rs 504 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from the corresponding period a year ago, aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and other income.
 
NII of the lender grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094 crore in Q4FY25, while other income grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 761 crore.
 
Its net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, stood at 5.8 per cent.
 
The lender reported improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 2.28 per cent at the end of Q4FY25, down 3 basis points over the previous quarter. Net NPAs improved to 0.74 per cent during this period.
 
Its advances grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.15 trillion, while deposits grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y during this period.
 
First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

