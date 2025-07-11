AEM brings rare-earth-free EV motors to India; partners with Sterling Gtake

In a push to make electric mobility more sustainable and geopolitically independent, UK-based Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) is entering the Indian electric vehicle (EV) space with its rare-earth- and copper-free electric motor technology. The company has partnered with Sterling Tools Limited’s EV arm, Sterling Gtake Electro Mobility (SGEM), to localise production and assembly of its traction motors at SGEM’s Faridabad facility.

Announced earlier this year, the technology licensing agreement between AEM and SGEM will facilitate the manufacturing of AEM’s proprietary High Density Reluctance Motors (HDRM), a new class of traction motors that match the performance of conventional permanent magnet motors but without relying on rare earth elements or copper—two critical materials that are becoming increasingly scarce, expensive, and environmentally problematic.

The move comes at a time when about 85 per cent of EVs globally use rare earth magnets like neodymium and dysprosium in their motors, despite rising environmental and supply chain concerns. AEM's HDRM platform eliminates the need for these elements and instead uses aluminium windings—reducing conductor weight by 60 per cent, cutting material costs by up to 90 per cent, and simplifying recycling at end-of-life. The motors also demonstrate higher power-to-weight ratios and improved energy efficiency across drive cycles, potentially increasing EV range by 12–15 per cent in some cases.

“The reliance on rare earths and copper is neither financially nor environmentally sustainable,” said James Widmer, CEO of AEM. “With HDRM, we are offering a direct, drop-in alternative to IPM motors that requires no compromise on efficiency or performance.” AEM’s motors are already in commercial use across Europe and Asia, powering electric buses, trucks, and trains. The company has received validation from global Tier 1 suppliers like SAF-Holland and is now in talks with Indian OEMs across commercial and passenger vehicle segments. HDRM units are compatible with existing 3-phase inverters and have been successfully integrated with platforms from Semikron, Sevcon, and Nidec.

Sterling Gtake, AEM’s India partner, has already localised components for AEM’s first motor platform and aims to expand localisation for additional platforms in the coming quarters. Except for diodes and resolvers, nearly all components can be manufactured domestically, ensuring high domestic value addition (DVA). SGEM's 11-acre campus houses a growing team of over 60 engineers and is equipped with nine dynamometers covering a voltage range of 48V to 1000V and up to 350kW in power. “India’s EV push must also consider long-term material security and environmental impact,” said Jaideep Wadhwa, Managing Director of Sterling Gtake. “Through this partnership, we’re not just assembling motors—we’re co-developing a cleaner, more resilient ecosystem for electrification.”