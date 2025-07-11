Mercedes-Benz India's Q1 sales reach record high on luxury EV demand

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said its first-quarter sales in India hit an all-time high, rising 10per cent to 4,238 units, on strong demand for its high-end models and electric vehicles (EVs).

Demand for luxury models in India, the world's third-largest car market, has steadily risen over the last few years as rapid economic growth brought about a fundamental shift in attitude towards luxury purchases among its younger generation.

Luxury car sales account for a little over 1per cent of India's 4 million units-a-year market.

"Our sharp focus on bolstering the top-end luxury (segment) has been highly successful in influencing customer preferences," Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer said.