Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 53% as richer product mix boosts margins

Pune-based two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY26. Consolidated revenues rose 18.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 15,734.7 crore, while PAT surged 53.2 per cent to Rs 2,122 crore.

Bajaj Auto’s stock was flat on the BSE on Friday.

Propelled by a richer mix of vehicles, record spares sales, and strong export momentum, Ebitda crossed the Rs 3,000-crore milestone for the first time, with the margin stepping up to 20.5 per cent. Favourable currency realisation and operating leverage more than offset net cost inflation. Margins expanded by over 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

What led to Bajaj Auto’s record performance in Q2FY26? Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, told reporters after the results that September had been a “topsy-turvy” month, with sales dipping after the GST 2.0 announcement and recovering post-September 22. He admitted that supply constraints persisted during most of the quarter—about 15 per cent for electric three-wheelers and 50 per cent for Chetak—due to rare earth magnet supply issues. “By end of September we were resolving it, and supply started to flow,” he said. Around 20 per cent of Bajaj’s domestic revenue now comes from the electric business, which has achieved double-digit profitability.

The domestic business delivered record revenue as premium bikes performed strongly. While festive momentum may not sustain, there has been a qualitative improvement post-GST cuts, which strengthened demand for top-end variants. In every segment—from 100cc to 250cc—the higher-end, better-equipped models outperformed the rest, resulting in both increased volume and higher-value sales. How did exports and EV performance contribute to growth? Overall exports revenue rose 35 per cent Y-o-Y, led by double-digit growth in Africa. Commercial vehicle sales were driven by the electric portfolio, which grew 1.5 times Y-o-Y. The quarter also marked Bajaj Auto’s entry into the large e-rickshaw market with the launch of ‘Riki,’ starting in four cities and slated for rapid expansion.

Despite earlier supply disruptions, Chetak regained leadership in October as Bajaj took alternate measures to ensure magnet availability. Facing heavy rare earth (HRE) sourcing challenges, Bajaj became the first OEM to achieve full re-homologation of its entire motor range. It leveraged in-house design expertise to adapt Chetak and three-wheeler traction motors to alternate light rare earth (LRE)-based magnets without compromising performance. The company is also developing LRE sources from multiple geographies to strengthen supply security. What are Bajaj Auto’s plans for KTM’s turnaround? Meanwhile, KTM and Triumph bikes had their best-ever quarter, with combined domestic and export retail sales exceeding 60,000 units, up 70 per cent Y-o-Y.