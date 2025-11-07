Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Arvind Ltd Q2 net profit rises 70% to ₹106.7 crore, revenue at ₹2,371 crore

Arvind Ltd Q2 net profit rises 70% to ₹106.7 crore, revenue at ₹2,371 crore

Arvind Ltd noted strong growth in the fabric segment during the quarter despite the impact of US tariffs. Revenue was up 8.4 per cent to ₹2,371 crore, driven by textile growth

knitwear, textile
Arvind Ltd’s Q2FY26 net profit jumped 70% to ₹106.7 crore, driven by higher textile revenue (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Textile and apparel major Arvind Ltd on Friday reported a 70 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹106.74 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), driven by higher revenue and the absence of a deferred tax expense recorded in the previous year. Sequentially, profit more than doubled, rising 101 per cent from ₹53 crore in Q1.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,371.14 crore, compared with ₹2,188.31 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹62.77 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
 
No loss of clients despite US tariffs
 
While uncertainty and volatility persist in the US market, the company said it did not lose any clients in the second quarter despite the impact of US tariffs, supported by its integrated end-to-end supply chain and diversified product portfolio. The United States (US) imposed a 25 per cent blanket tariff on all Indian-origin goods on August 1, which was raised to 50 per cent from August 25. Both countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
 
“Q2 FY26 was an eventful quarter for the company. During the first half of the year, the global economy continued to grapple with multiple trade disruptions and geopolitical conflicts,” the company added.
 
Arvind Ltd said it had a deferred tax expense of ₹29.35 crore in the same quarter last year after the long-term capital gains tax rate was changed from 20 per cent with indexation to 12.5 per cent without indexation.
 
Total expenses rise in Q2
 
Total expenses in the quarter stood at ₹2,237.22 crore, compared with ₹2,065.57 crore in the same period last year.
 
In an investor presentation, the company noted strong growth in fabric and garmenting during the quarter and said its near-term order book remains full.
 
Garment volumes stood at 10.7 million pieces, up 17 per cent year-on-year. The company said its total direct revenue exposure from the US market is about ₹500 crore, accounting for 21 per cent of its topline. The tariff impact in the second quarter was estimated at ₹23 crore, partially offset by higher volumes.
 
Guidance for Q3
 
Arvind Ltd said the global trade environment remains uncertain, particularly for US-linked supply chains.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Q2 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹4,741 cr, revenue up 13%

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹86.28 cr

KP Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 44% to ₹36 cr on high revenues

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% Y-o-Y at ₹110 cr

Smartworks Q2 results: Loss narrows to ₹3 cr, revenue rises 22% to ₹441 cr

Topics :Arvind LtdTextilesUS tariffsprofit marginsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story