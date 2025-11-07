Arvind Ltd Q2 net profit rises 70% to ₹106.7 crore, revenue at ₹2,371 crore

Textile and apparel major Arvind Ltd on Friday reported a 70 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹106.74 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), driven by higher revenue and the absence of a deferred tax expense recorded in the previous year. Sequentially, profit more than doubled, rising 101 per cent from ₹53 crore in Q1.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,371.14 crore, compared with ₹2,188.31 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹62.77 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

No loss of clients despite US tariffs While uncertainty and volatility persist in the US market, the company said it did not lose any clients in the second quarter despite the impact of US tariffs, supported by its integrated end-to-end supply chain and diversified product portfolio. The United States (US) imposed a 25 per cent blanket tariff on all Indian-origin goods on August 1, which was raised to 50 per cent from August 25. Both countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). “Q2 FY26 was an eventful quarter for the company. During the first half of the year, the global economy continued to grapple with multiple trade disruptions and geopolitical conflicts,” the company added.

Arvind Ltd said it had a deferred tax expense of ₹29.35 crore in the same quarter last year after the long-term capital gains tax rate was changed from 20 per cent with indexation to 12.5 per cent without indexation. Total expenses rise in Q2 Total expenses in the quarter stood at ₹2,237.22 crore, compared with ₹2,065.57 crore in the same period last year. In an investor presentation, the company noted strong growth in fabric and garmenting during the quarter and said its near-term order book remains full. Garment volumes stood at 10.7 million pieces, up 17 per cent year-on-year. The company said its total direct revenue exposure from the US market is about ₹500 crore, accounting for 21 per cent of its topline. The tariff impact in the second quarter was estimated at ₹23 crore, partially offset by higher volumes.