Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit increases 52% to Rs 407 crore

It had posted Rs 267.71 crore net profit after tax in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 52 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹407.07 crore for the March quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted ₹267.71 crore net profit after tax in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to ₹4,664.73 crore from ₹3,965.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at ₹4,180.35 crore as against ₹3,455.93 crore in the same period last fiscal. 

For the entire FY25, the net profit was at ₹1,380.31 crore, up from ₹1,300.99 crore in FY24.

The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY 2024-25.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched on or after June 21, 2025. 

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

