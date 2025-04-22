HCLTech cautious on FY26 guidance, says tariffs will affect all sectors

HCLTech cautioned that no sectors will remain immune from the impact of tariffs — one of the starkest warnings yet from an Indian IT services provider, as the sector braces for a prolonged period of turmoil that has subdued its immediate growth prospects.

That led India’s fourth-largest IT company to temper its guidance for this year, where it expects to grow in the range of 2–5 per cent on a constant currency basis. This is significantly lower than the guidance it provided over the last few years but still higher than that of its larger rival Infosys, which expects to grow between 0–3 per cent.

“While there has been no specific impact so far, this will play out much faster in consumer and manufacturing sectors. No vertical will be left behind,” chief executive and managing director C Vijayakumar said at a news conference on Tuesday.

For the fourth quarter, HCL’s revenue was up 6.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 30,246 crore. On a constant currency basis — which excludes the impact of currency volatility — revenue was up 2.9 per cent. Net income rose 8.1 per cent to Rs 4,307 crore but was down 6.2 per cent sequentially. For the full year, revenue was up 4.7 per cent on a constant currency basis and 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,17,055 crore.

Total contract value (TCV) was $2.9 billion during the fourth quarter and $9.2 billion for the full year. The CEO said the top end of the guidance bakes in expectations of deal closures, while the lower end accounts for macroeconomic uncertainty.

Manufacturing and retail & consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses contributed 19 per cent and 9.8 per cent to the company’s topline for the financial year ended March 31. While retail grew at 10.7 per cent on a constant currency basis, manufacturing was sluggish with 0.9 per cent growth. The lifesciences and healthcare business, which de-grew by 3.8 per cent, will continue to be soft due to client-specific challenges.

Vijayakumar said that discretionary spends will continue to remain subdued, and once the tariffs are executed, they will spill over to all verticals. “It is important to observe what is ongoing right now.”

However, such an uncertain environment is also expected to open up opportunities as clients look to reduce costs to the last dollar and improve efficiencies. Business Standard reported on Tuesday how IT companies have been using AI and GenAI to lower costs in projects so that some of those savings can be ploughed back into business transformation initiatives.

“We will continue to focus on using GenAI to drive efficiency across all aspects of business. And we believe that while there is uncertainty and deterioration in discretionary spends, AI-led efficiency is the biggest theme to show the art of the possible and gain more wallet share of the total spend,” added Vijayakumar. The company has seen 95 per cent incremental business due to AI-led efficiencies.

The company added 2,665 people during the fourth quarter, taking its total headcount to 2.23 lakh, down by 4,061 employees compared to last year. Its attrition rate marginally increased to 13.4 per cent from 13.2 per cent sequentially. HCL said that while it hired 25,000 freshers in the last financial year, it will evaluate hiring numbers every quarter going forward, considering the uncertainty.

“In the current climate, it is prudent to make the plans quarterly, and we will hire about 2,000 to 3,000 every quarter,” chief people officer Ramachandran Sundararajan said.