Bombay Dyeing Q4 results: Profit falls 83% to Rs 11.54 cr, revenue dips 12%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 82.6 per cent in its consolidated profit at Rs 11.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at Rs 382.78 in the March quarter. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.46 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Its total income was down 12.42 per cent to Rs 395.47 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 451.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at Rs 382.78 in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 2025, Bombay Dyeing's net profit was down 83.4 per cent to Rs 490.16 crore. It was at Rs 2,948.63 crore a year ago, exceptionally high due to sales of land parcels.

In FY25, Bombay Dyeing's total income was down 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,732.34 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Bombay Dyeing informed its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended the final dividend of 60 per cent for FY25, which is Rs 1.20/- per equity share of Rs 2/- each.

Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 132.80 on BSE, down 2.04 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bombay Dyeingmanufacturing

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

