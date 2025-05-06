Polycab Q4 result: Net profit rises 34% to ₹730.3 crore, dividend declared

Polycab India Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹730.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks a 34.3 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹544 crore. Sequentially, the profit jumped by 59.8 per cent from ₹457 crore.

Polycab revenue from operations rose by 24.9 per cent to ₹6,985.8 crore from ₹5,591.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, the revenue saw an hike of 26.4 per cent from ₹5526.1.

“We have concluded FY25 on a historic high, delivering record revenues for both the fourth quarter and the full year, driven by strong, broad-based growth across business segments. Exceeding our Project Leap FY26 revenue goal a year ahead of committed schedule is a testament to our focused execution, market leadership, and strategic resilience," Inder T Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India said.

"Our core Wires and Cables business maintained its strong momentum, the FMEG business grew ahead of industry as well as achieved quarterly profitability, and the EPC business scaled new heights, all contributing to making Polycab the largest Company by revenue in the Indian electrical industry, as well as reaffirming our position as the most profitable Company for the third consecutive year," he added.

Polycab's FY25 result

For the entire year, Polycab's profit surged by 13.5 per cent to ₹2,013.0 crore from ₹1,773.8 crore. Meanwhile, revenue rose by 24.2 per cent to ₹22,408.3 crore from ₹18,039.4 crore.

Dividend declared

The board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to approval of members.

Shares of Polycab India were up 3 per cent at ₹5,970.5 apiece at 1.40 pm on the BSE on Tuesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.