Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Bata India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹45.92 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), down 27.8 per cent from ₹63.65 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).

On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 21.8 per cent from ₹58.70 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the footwear major stood at ₹788.21 crore in Q4 FY25, marginally down 1.2 per cent from ₹797.87 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell 14.2 per cent from ₹918.79 crore.

Speaking about the Q4 performance, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO of Bata said, “Despite navigating through the demand headwinds persisting during the quarter, we managed to gain volumes and in line with our strategy of driving volume led growth... Our initiatives on inventory, merchandising and decluttering worked well and all key inventory metrices improved. We added 19 Franchise Stores in the quarter driven by franchise model focused on town expansion/semi-urban markets."

Bata FY25 results

For the entire year, Bata's net profit stood at ₹330.66 crore, marking a 46 per cent jump from ₹226.51 crore in FY24. However, revenue from operations stood at ₹3,488.79 crore in FY25, largely flat compared to ₹3,478.61 crore in the previous year.

Bata dividend announced

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Shares of Bata India last at ₹1275.60 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday.