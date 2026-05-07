Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit falls 17.5% on labour code impact

Pune-based Bharat Forge on Thursday posted a decline of 17.5 per cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 at₹232.5 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to ₹4,528 crore.

The decline in net profit can be attributed to the exceptional charge arising from the implementation of the four labour codes notified by the Government of India, which led to higher gratuity and leave liabilities for the group during FY26.

For the full year, consolidated net profit rose 14.7 per cent to ₹1,079.6 crore, while revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to ₹16,811.6 crore.

The results were announced during market hours. Bharat Forge’s shares rose 6.2 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,991 per share on the BSE. Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge, said: “Bharat Forge performance in FY26 was supported by strong execution across businesses and improving export demand in the second half of the year. The company secured new orders worth₹4,814 crore in FY26, including ₹2,816 crore in defence. The order book for defence stood at ₹10,961 crore as of FY26. The order wins across businesses reflect a resurgence in business momentum, including in aerospace with onboarding of new customers across engine, structural and landing gear components.”