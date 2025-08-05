Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Britannia Industries posted first-quarter profit below estimates on Tuesday, but the Indian biscuit maker said urban consumption - dull for a few quarters - is picking up.

The seller of 'Marie Gold' and 'Bourbon' biscuits joins other domestic consumer goods makers such as Hindustan Unilever and ITC in forecasting early signs of a recovery in urban demand, aided by easing local inflation.

India's annual retail inflation slowed every month in the quarter, easing to a six-year low in June at 2.1 per cent. That helped spur a "marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets," said Varun Berry, managing director and chief executive.