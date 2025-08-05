Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 29%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit ₹5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump from ₹4,159.9 crore in the same quarter last year.  However, on a sequential basis, the profit declined 46 per cent from ₹11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25. The gain in previous quarter was also attributed to an earlier exceptional gain that reaped benefits in Q4. 
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

