Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit ₹5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump from ₹4,159.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the profit declined 46 per cent from ₹11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25. The gain in previous quarter was also attributed to an earlier exceptional gain that reaped benefits in Q4.