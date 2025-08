Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, and Berger Paints India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power.

Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview

Bharti Airtel is expected to post healthy earnings for the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), driven by strong subscriber additions and a rise in average revenue per user (Arpu), according to analysts.

While the telecom major’s mobile wireless business is likely to report steady growth, the enterprise segment is projected to see a decline during the quarter. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview: Check expectations for profit, Arpu Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate Airtel’s consolidated revenue to rise 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹48,224.9 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to jump nearly 39 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹27,380.8 crore, while Ebit is forecast to grow 63.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15,017 crore.

Market overview for August 5 Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tuesday, amid rising uncertainty over trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases. India called the move "unjustified" and said it would take necessary steps to safeguard its interests. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch GIFT Nifty futures were trading 38 points lower at 24,755, indicating a soft start. Meanwhile, investors will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from August 4 to 6. While some analysts expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, others believe the committee may revise its inflation forecast downward instead.