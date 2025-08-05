Tube Investments Q1 results: PAT of ₹303 cr, income rises to ₹5,380 cr

Tube Investments of India Ltd, part of the Chennai-based Murugappa Group, has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.19 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company said.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 316.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,054.29 crore.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the company said total income for the April-June 2025 quarter rose to Rs 5,380.63 crore from Rs 4,642.66 crore reported in the year-ago period.

For FY25, the company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 19,835.71 crore. During the June 2025 quarter, the engineering business vertical posted revenues of Rs 1,298 crore, up from Rs 1,265 crore in the same period last year. The Metal Formed Products division reported revenue of Rs 366 crore, as against Rs 358 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Among group companies, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments, recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 2,878 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 2,228 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 364 crore, up from Rs 336 crore a year ago.