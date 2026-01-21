Canara HSBC Life Q3 profit slips 6% to ₹27.7 crore
Total income of the firm promoted by Canara Bank rose to ₹4,272.53 crore from ₹1,540 crore in Q3 FY25, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges
Total income of the firm promoted by Canara Bank rose to ₹4,272.53 crore from ₹1,540 crore in Q3 FY25, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a nearly 6 per cent drop in net profit at ₹27.65 crore for the three months ended December 2025.
The insurer had clocked a net profit of ₹29.32 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income of the firm promoted by Canara Bank rose to ₹4,272.53 crore from ₹1,540 crore in Q3 FY25, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
The company collected a net premium of ₹2,867 crore in the quarter, up from ₹2,005 crore a year ago.
This is the second set of quarterly numbers announced by the company after making its stock market debut in October.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:06 PM IST