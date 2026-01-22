ixigo Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to ₹24 crore on higher bookings

ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Thursday reported 54.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for December quarter at ₹23.95 crore, driven by higher revenue from operations including flight, train, and bus ticketing services.

The travel booking platform had logged a net profit of ₹15.54 crore during the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

During the quarter under review, ixigo's revenue from operations increased to ₹317.56 crore from ₹241.76 crore a year ago. Total expenses also rose to ₹295.85 crore from ₹223.67 crore.

The gross transaction value (GTV) for ixigo's bus booking vertical grew over 36 per cent year-on-year in December quarter, whereas the flights vertical recorded GTV growth of more than 22 per cent despite industry-wide disruptions witnessed in December.