City Union Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹329 crore

City Union Bank on Monday reported 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 329 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 285 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also increased to Rs 1,912 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,660 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income improved to Rs 1,653 crore from Rs 1,434 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the operating profit increased to Rs 471 crore from Rs 428 crore a year ago.