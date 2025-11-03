Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Airtel's average revenue per user (Arpu) surged 9.9 per cent to ₹256 during the quarter from ₹233 in the same quarter last year.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,791.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a significant jump of 89 per cent from ₹3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased 14.2 per cent from ₹5,947.9 crore.
 
Consolidated revenues for Q2FY26 stood at ₹52,145 crore, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5.4 per cent sequentially, "driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa," the company said in a BSE filing. 
 
Airtel's average revenue per user (Arpu) surged 9.9 per cent to ₹256 during the quarter from ₹233 in the same quarter last year.
 
We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of ₹52,145 crore, growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9 per cent. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1 per cent," said Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

