Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,791.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a significant jump of 89 per cent from ₹3,593.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased 14.2 per cent from ₹5,947.9 crore.

Consolidated revenues for Q2FY26 stood at ₹52,145 crore, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5.4 per cent sequentially, "driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa," the company said in a BSE filing.

Airtel's average revenue per user (Arpu) surged 9.9 per cent to ₹256 during the quarter from ₹233 in the same quarter last year.