Tata Consumer Products Q2 results: Net profit up 11% at ₹407 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday reported a 10.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.51 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025, led by India business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 367.21 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, the Tata group's FMCG arm.

Its revenue from operations rose by 17.83 per cent to Rs 4,965.9 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 4,214.45 crore in the year-ago period.

In the September quarter, TCPL's overall branded business was up 17 per cent to Rs 4,270.9 crore. It was at Rs 3,771.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water, and other value-added products.

The company's revenue from its India business was up 17.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,122.15 crore in the second quarter of FY'26.

"The India core business recorded its 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in both Tea and Salt, Tata Sampann continued its strong growth momentum and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business delivered strong volume and value growth," TCPL said in its earnings statement.

For the reported quarter, India's packaged beverages business revenue grew 12 per cent. Coffee continued its strong trajectory, reporting 56 per cent revenue growth in the quarter.

TCPL's international branded business was up 15.4 per cent to Rs 1,287.71 crore.

Besides, TCPL's revenue from non-branded business was at Rs 590.16 crore, up 27 per cent during the quarter. This segment includes TCPL's plantation and extraction business of tea and coffee.

Overall, the company's "growth" businesses recorded robust growth of 27 per cent, International and Non-Branded business continued their momentum with 9 per cent and 26 per cent constant currency revenue growth respectively," it said.

Total expenses of TCPL in the September quarter were at Rs 4,480.63 crore, up 16.8 per cent.

Tata Consumer's total income, including other income, stood at Rs 5,003.91 crore, up 17.45 per cent.

"This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions," TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said.

Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth combined and strengthened their portfolios with innovative launches, he said.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 1,186.25, up 1.82 per cent on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata Consumer ProductsQ2 resultsTata groupFMCGs

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

