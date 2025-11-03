Gland Pharma Q2 results: Profit rises 12% on recovery at Europe's Cenexi

(Reuters) -India's Gland Pharma reported a 12% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, as recovery at its European unit Cenexi bolstered margins.

The consolidated net profit rose to 1.84 billion rupees (nearly $21 million) for the quarter ended September 30 from 1.64 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 5.8% to 14.87 billion rupees.

U.S. sales, which make up more than half of the total, climbed 10%, while European business posted a 16% rise.

KEY CONTEXT

Indian generic drug makers, including Gland, derive a significant share of revenue from the United States, and have faced pricing pressure in the market following the imposition of hefty U.S. tariffs on goods from India.