Ambuja Cement Q2 results: Profit jumps 268% to ₹1,766 cr, revenue up 25%

The surge in profit was largely driven by a one-time ₹1,697 crore income tax provision reversal, the company said in a BSE filing

Ambuja Cements
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Adani Group-led Ambuja Cement reported a 268 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹₹1,766 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹479.53 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis also, profit more than doubled from ₹835.19 crore. The surge, however, was largely driven by a one-time ₹1,697 crore income tax provision reversal, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,129.7 crore for the quarter, up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and down 10.9 per cent sequentially. 
"Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the (cement) sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments, including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess. Our capacity expansion is well timed to capitalise on this positive momentum. We have upped our FY28 target capacity by 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the earlier 140 MTPA to now 155 MTPA. This increase of 15 MTPA from debottlenecking initiatives will come at a much lower capex of $48/MT. In addition, debottlenecking of plant logistics infrastructure will help in improving existing capacity (107 MTPA) utilisation by 3 per cent," said Vinod Bahety, chief executive officer (CEO) at Ambuja Cement.
 
The company's operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹1,761 crore, up 58 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebita margin of 19.2 per cent. The company recorded its highest cement sales volume to date, at 16.6 million tonnes, marking a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase.
 

What's ahead?

Bahety also said that Ambuja Cement plans to install 13 blenders at its plants over a period of 12 months to "optimise mix and increase share of premium cement, in turn improving realization".
 
"Our outlook for the balance period of FY26 remains positive. We remain optimistic about delivering double-digit revenue growth and four-digit per metric tonne (PMT) Ebitda. Exit of FY26, we target to deliver a total cost of ₹4,000 PMT, and a further 5 per cent reduction Y-o-Y for the next two years, helping us achieve the cost target of ₹3,650 PMT by FY28," Bahety said.
 

Ambuja Cement Q2 result highlights

Revenue: ₹9,129.7 crore
Profit: ₹1,766 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹7.5 (basic and diluted)
   

Topics :Ambuja CementQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

