SpiceJet Q2 loss widens 36% on rupee fall, grounded planes, restrictions

The consolidated net loss of SpiceJet increased by 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 621.5 crore in the second quarter of 2025–26 (FY26) due to sizable depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, a high number of grounded planes, and airspace restrictions around India.

“Non-operation of certain part of the entire fleet for awaited maintenance coupled with airspace restrictions in place and weaker rupee against dollar affected the results of the company during the quarter,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

What caused the wider loss for SpiceJet?

The company reported a foreign exchange loss of Rs 49.33 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 7.44 crore in the same period last year. The loss arose mainly from the revaluation of lease liabilities due to changes in foreign exchange rates, showing that currency fluctuations had a much larger negative impact this year.

According to planespotters.net, SpiceJet currently has about 65 planes in its fleet, of which 35 are grounded while the remaining 30 operate commercial flights. How are other airlines impacted by rupee depreciation? SpiceJet was not the only airline hit by the weakening rupee. Earlier this month, IndiGo — India’s largest carrier — reported a 161.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net loss for the September quarter, mainly due to rupee depreciation and foreign investment outflows amid US tariff impositions. What is SpiceJet’s outlook for the rest of the fiscal year? Singh said the September quarter was a period of consolidation and groundwork for the airline’s next phase of growth. “While the results reflect short-term costs related to fleet revival and expansion, these are strategic investments that will start yielding results from the current quarter onward. With aircraft additions already underway and our network expanding rapidly, SpiceJet is now on a clear trajectory towards stronger operational and positive financial performance in the second half of the year,” he noted.