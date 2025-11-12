Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Ashok Leyland reported income from operations of ₹10,543.97 crore, marking a 9.4 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 7.58 per cent sequentially

Hinduja Group-led Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹755.77 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 7.1 per cent from ₹705.64 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose by 23.66 per cent from ₹611.07 crore. The company attributed the imporvement to continued demand for its vehicles.
 
The commercial vehicle major reported income from operations of ₹10,543.97 crore, marking a 9.4 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 7.58 per cent sequentially. 
 
“We continue to deliver profitable growth, driven by continuing demand. Our robust all-round performance symbolizes the competitiveness of our products and strong customer focus. In the International business we are intensifying our expansion strategy in our focus markets of Middle East, Africa and SAARC. Switch Mobility is performing well with an order book of nearly 1500 vehicles," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman at Ashok Leyland.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

