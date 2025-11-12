Ashok Leyland Q2 profit hits record ₹820 cr, plans ₹10k-cr battery unit

Hinduja Group-led Ashok Leyland has posted a record consolidated net profit of Rs 820 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26, up 7 per cent from Rs 767 crore during the same quarter last year. The rise was mainly driven by the reduction in losses of its electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility’s UK operations, after the shutdown of its Sherburn facility late last year.

How did Ashok Leyland perform in Q2 FY26?

During the period under review, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 12,577 crore from Rs 11,148 crore in Q2 FY25. The company’s stronger performance in the first half of the year was also aided by the GST 2.0 reforms.

The commercial vehicle major is set to announce the location of its upcoming battery manufacturing unit within two months, for which it may invest between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore over seven years depending on demand. The first phase will see an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next two years, primarily for battery pack assembly. The company has partnered with Chinese battery manufacturer CALB, the world’s seventh-largest supplier to the EV industry. What factors drove profitability this quarter? “We have closed down the Switch UK operations; this helped in bringing down losses. Similarly, Hinduja Leyland Finance also posted better profits during the quarter. These two helped us in posting the highest-ever net profit,” said Balaji K M, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland.

Both medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments witnessed positive growth in Q2. Ashok Leyland’s MHCV volume rose 3 per cent (from 25,542 to 26,307 units), while LCV sales increased 6 per cent (from 16,629 to 17,697 units) on a year-on-year basis. The bus segment, meanwhile, continued its 18th consecutive quarter of growth. Ashok Leyland’s domestic MHCV market share remains above 30 per cent. The company retained its leadership in the bus segment, while its LCV domestic market share in addressable categories also improved. What are the company’s plans for margins and growth?

“Margin expansion is being driven by product premiumisation, network growth, operational efficiency, cost optimisation, and digital enablement. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our mid-teen EBITDA goal in the medium term. We remain cash positive,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer. The board has recommended a 100 per cent interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. What’s next for Switch Mobility and exports? Manufacturing for Switch’s UK market has shifted to the company’s existing Ras Al Khaimah facility, with an additional investment of about $3 million. In India, the company is betting big on the tender for 10,900 electric buses under the PM e-Drive scheme.