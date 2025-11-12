Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit jumps 43% to ₹993 cr, dividend declared

India's top paint maker, Asian Paints, on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹993.6 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹694.6 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the growth to storng demand across urban and rural areas.

The company's revenue from sales stood at ₹8,513.7 crore, up 6.4 per cent from ₹8,003 crore in Q2FY25.

"We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9 per cent and a 6 per cent increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon. This growth was driven by our ability to generate demand across urban and rural areas through various regional activations and intense marketing /brand building measures," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Asian Paints.