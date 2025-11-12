Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit jumps 43% to ₹993 cr, dividend declared

Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit jumps 43% to ₹993 cr, dividend declared

Asian Paints' revenue from sales stood at ₹8,513.7 crore, up 6.4 per cent from ₹8,003 crore in Q2FY25

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's top paint maker, Asian Paints, on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹993.6 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹694.6 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the growth to storng demand across urban and rural areas.
 
The company's revenue from sales stood at ₹8,513.7 crore, up 6.4 per cent from ₹8,003 crore in Q2FY25.
 
"We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9 per cent and a 6 per cent increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon. This growth was driven by our ability to generate demand across urban and rural areas through various regional activations and intense marketing /brand building measures," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Asian Paints.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Living Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 93% at ₹14.86 crore

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

Topics :Asian PaintsQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story