Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will be among 49 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Three Adani group companies: Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) will be releasing their financial results today.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include TVS Holdings, Glenmark Life Sciences, Castrol India, IIFL Securities, and others.

TVS Motor Q4 result preview

By 6:55 AM today, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, about 90 points above the Nifty futures' last close.

The Indian stock market today is likely to be guided by fourth quarter earnings, foreign investor flows, updates on US tariff negotiations, developments in the US-Russia conflict, and any fresh tensions with Pakistan.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 28