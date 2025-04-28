Q4 results today: UltraTech, TVS Motor, Adani Green, IDBI, IRFC on Apr 28

UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will be among 49 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Three Adani group companies: Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) will be releasing their financial results today.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include TVS Holdings, Glenmark Life Sciences, Castrol India, IIFL Securities, and others.
TVS Motor Q4 result preview
TVS Motor Company is expected to report strong revenue growth in its fourth quarter earnings, supported by robust volume gains, a favourable product mix, and effective cost management. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard project the company’s adjusted net profit to average ₹713.17 crore, marking a 47 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹485 crore in the same quarter last year.
On Friday, April 25, 2025, Indian equity markets experienced a significant downturn, primarily influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The BSE Sensex declined by 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent, closing at 79,212.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 24,039.35.
By 6:55 AM today, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, about 90 points above the Nifty futures' last close.
The Indian stock market today is likely to be guided by fourth quarter earnings, foreign investor flows, updates on US tariff negotiations, developments in the US-Russia conflict, and any fresh tensions with Pakistan.