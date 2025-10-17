Dalmia Bharat Q2FY26 results: Net profit up multifold at ₹239 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Friday reported a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 239 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, helped by improved sales realisation, reduction in expenses etc.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.68 per cent to Rs 3,417 crore in the September quarter. This was at Rs 3,087 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Dalmia Bharat in the September quarter were at Rs 3,165 crore, up 2.52 per cent.

Its "EBITDA increased by 56 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,013/ton," it said. Dalmia Bharat's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,483 crore, up 10.22 per cent in Q2/FY'26 In the first half of this fiscal (H1/FY'26) , Dalmia Bharat's total income was up nearly 5 per cent to Rs 7,168 crore. "During the quarter, our revenues improved by 11 per cent YoY while EBITDA increased by 60 per cent to Rs 696 crore backed by healthy cement realisations and benign costs," Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja said. Dlamia Bharat's 3.6 MnT Umrangso clinker line commenced trial production in September and should commence commercial production by Q3 FY26.