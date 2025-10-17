Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

Q2FY26 company results: JSW Steel, REC, Polycab India, L&T Technology Services, Tejas Networks, and Dixon Technologies are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Indian equity markets opened lower as investors assessed Q2 earnings from Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal, amid weak Asian cues
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, REC, Polycab India, and L&T Technology Services are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Tejas Networks, Dixon Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Ceat, CRISIL, Havells India, Liberty Shoes, Shoppers Stop and Central Bank of India.

RIL Q2 results preview

Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report modest Q2FY26 results, with analysts expecting consolidated EBITDA to grow around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, weighed down by a slowdown in its oil upstream business. 
Telecom and oil-to-chemical (O2C) segments may see stronger growth. The RIL board will meet on October 17 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
 
In Q1FY26, RIL posted ₹2.43 trillion in revenue, ₹42,905 crore in EBITDA, and ₹30,681 crore in net profit, compared with ₹2.31 trillion, ₹39,058 crore, and ₹19,101 crore, respectively, in Q2FY25.

Wipro Q2 result highlights

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,246 crore for Q2FY26, up 1.15 per cent year-on-year but down 2.5 per cent sequentially. 
Revenue rose 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,697.3 crore, aided by large IT services deals, slightly surpassing Bloomberg’s revenue estimate of ₹22,688 crore, though net profit missed the projected ₹3,278 crore. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 0.3 per cent sequentially but fell 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Nestle Q2 results highlights

Nestlé India’s net profit fell 17.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹743.2 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹899.5 crore a year ago, as last year included an exceptional item. 
Net sales rose 10.6 per cent to ₹5,643.6 crore, driven by double-digit volume growth. Domestic sales reached ₹5,411 crore, the highest ever in a quarter, with three of four product groups posting strong volume-led growth, said MD Manish Tiwary.

Market overview for October 17

Indian equity markets opened lower as investors assessed Q2 earnings from Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal, amid weak Asian cues and record-high gold prices fueled by US-China tensions. Falling crude prices, with Brent near $60 per barrel, offered some support.
 
At open, the BSE Sensex was at 83,365, down 103 points (0.12 per cent), while the Nifty50 fell 33 points (0.13 per cent) to 25,552. 
Eternal, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and ICICI Bank weighed on the benchmarks, slipping up to 3.5 per cent. Gains in Asian Paints, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, M&M, and Maruti Suzuki trimmed losses, rising 0.3–3 per cent.
 
In broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap edged up 0.1 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty IT led declines, down 1.13 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank, each down 0.3 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 17

  1. 360 ONE WAM Ltd
  2. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
  3. Alphalogic Industries Ltd
  4. Alufluoride Ltd
  5. Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
  6. Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
  7. Atlanta Electricals Ltd
  8. Atul Ltd
  9. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  10. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
  11. Bank of India
  12. Carnation Industries Ltd
  13. Ceat Ltd
  14. Central Bank of India
  15. CESC Ltd
  16. Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-$
  17. CRISIL Ltd
  18. Dalmia Bharat Ltd
  19. DB International Stock Brokers Ltd
  20. DCB Bank Ltd
  21. Devinsu Trading Ltd
  22. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
  23. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
  24. Gautam Gems Ltd
  25. Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
  26. Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
  27. Havells India Ltd
  28. HFCL Ltd
  29. Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  30. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
  31. India Cements Ltd
  32. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  33. Integra Switchgear Ltd
  34. iStreet Network Ltd
  35. Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd
  36. Jayatma Enterprises Ltd
  37. Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
  38. Jindal Saw Ltd
  39. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
  40. JSW Energy Ltd
  41. JSW Steel Ltd
  42. Kesoram Industries Ltd
  43. Liberty Shoes Ltd
  44. L&T Technology Services Ltd
  45. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
  46. Manorama Industries Ltd
  47. Nelco Ltd
  48. Netlink Solutions India Ltd
  49. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
  50. Onward Technologies Ltd
  51. Orient Electric Ltd
  52. Oriental Hotels Ltd
  53. Parsvnath Developers Ltd
  54. PCBL Chemical Ltd
  55. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
  56. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
  57. Polycab India Ltd
  58. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
  59. PSP Projects Ltd
  60. Purple Finance Ltd
  61. PVR Inox Ltd
  62. REC Ltd
  63. Reliance Industries Ltd
  64. Roselabs Finance Ltd
  65. RPG Life Sciences Ltd
  66. Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
  67. Sapphire Foods India Ltd
  68. Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
  69. Seven Hill Industries Ltd
  70. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  71. Shoppers Stop Ltd
  72. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$
  73. Sobha Ltd
  74. Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
  75. Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
  76. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
  77. Tanla Platforms Ltd
  78. Tata Technologies Ltd
  79. Tejas Networks Ltd
  80. TTK Healthcare Ltd-$
  81. UCO Bank
  82. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
  83. Vaghani Techno Build Ltd
  84. Vintron Informatics Ltd
  85. Wendt (India) Ltd
 

Topics :Company ResultsReliance IndustriesRIL resultsTata TechnologiesHindustan ZincQ2 resultsJSW EnergyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

