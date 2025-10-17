Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, REC, Polycab India, and L&T Technology Services are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Tejas Networks, Dixon Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Ceat, CRISIL, Havells India, Liberty Shoes, Shoppers Stop and Central Bank of India.

RIL Q2 results preview

Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report modest Q2FY26 results, with analysts expecting consolidated EBITDA to grow around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, weighed down by a slowdown in its oil upstream business.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report modest Q2FY26 results, with analysts expecting consolidated EBITDA to grow around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, weighed down by a slowdown in its oil upstream business.

Telecom and oil-to-chemical (O2C) segments may see stronger growth. The RIL board will meet on October 17 to approve the Q2FY26 results. In Q1FY26, RIL posted ₹2.43 trillion in revenue, ₹42,905 crore in EBITDA, and ₹30,681 crore in net profit, compared with ₹2.31 trillion, ₹39,058 crore, and ₹19,101 crore, respectively, in Q2FY25. Wipro Q2 result highlights Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,246 crore for Q2FY26, up 1.15 per cent year-on-year but down 2.5 per cent sequentially.

Revenue rose 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,697.3 crore, aided by large IT services deals, slightly surpassing Bloomberg's revenue estimate of ₹22,688 crore, though net profit missed the projected ₹3,278 crore. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 0.3 per cent sequentially but fell 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Nestle Q2 results highlights Nestlé India's net profit fell 17.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹743.2 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹899.5 crore a year ago, as last year included an exceptional item. Net sales rose 10.6 per cent to ₹5,643.6 crore, driven by double-digit volume growth. Domestic sales reached ₹5,411 crore, the highest ever in a quarter, with three of four product groups posting strong volume-led growth, said MD Manish Tiwary.

Market overview for October 17 Indian equity markets opened lower as investors assessed Q2 earnings from Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal, amid weak Asian cues and record-high gold prices fueled by US-China tensions. Falling crude prices, with Brent near $60 per barrel, offered some support. At open, the BSE Sensex was at 83,365, down 103 points (0.12 per cent), while the Nifty50 fell 33 points (0.13 per cent) to 25,552. Eternal, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and ICICI Bank weighed on the benchmarks, slipping up to 3.5 per cent. Gains in Asian Paints, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, M&M, and Maruti Suzuki trimmed losses, rising 0.3–3 per cent.