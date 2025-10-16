Nestle India Q2 profit falls 17%, revenue up 10.6% on strong volumes

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to Rs 743.2 crore in the September quarter as the year-ago period included an exceptional item.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rises 10.6% on strong volume growth

The maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee reported a 10.6 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 5,643.6 crore from Rs 5,104 crore a year earlier, supported by double-digit volume growth.

“I am happy to report that domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth. Three out of four product groups delivered strong, volume-led, double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, who completed his first quarter at the company.

The company’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation went up 4.9 per cent to Rs 1,228.2 crore in the quarter ended September. Focus on expansion and innovation “Our penetration-led volume growth strategy ensures that we are present across diverse geographies and platforms, making our products accessible to consumers wherever they are. To support this vision, we will invest in growth by accelerating our investments in brands and manufacturing capacity, bringing forth innovations that are bolder, bigger, and better. In all our endeavours, we will remain ‘Fast, Focused, Flexible,’ adapting to market dynamics as they evolve,” he added.

GST cuts seen boosting consumption Speaking about the recent GST rate cuts, Tiwary said the move is a positive step for consumers. “It is expected to stimulate consumption, drive affordability, and contribute to the overall growth of the FMCG sector and the economy. We have been working closely with our partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers to pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates across our product groups,” he said. Confectionery and beverages lead growth The company’s confectionery product group grew at a strong double-digit rate, driven by significant underlying volume growth. KitKat became the largest growth driver and gained market share, while Munch and Milkybar also grew at high double-digit rates.

The powdered and liquid beverages segment delivered another quarter of high double-digit growth, as Nescafe continued to lead the coffee category by gaining market share and increasing household penetration. Meanwhile, the prepared dishes and cooking aids segment registered strong double-digit value growth on the back of accelerated volume growth. Maggi noodles witnessed double-digit volume expansion. E-commerce and commodity trends The e-commerce business witnessed acceleration in quick commerce, supported by festive integrations, product launches, targeted demand generation, and improved platform availability. In its commodity outlook, the company said milk prices are expected to soften after the festival season, coinciding with the onset of the flush season.