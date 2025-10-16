Wipro Q2 net profit up 1%, revenue rises 1.7% on large deal wins

Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro reported a marginal rise in net profit for the second quarter (July–September) of financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 3,246 crore, up 1.15 per cent compared to Rs 3,208.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit was down 2.5 per cent.

Revenue up 1.7% YoY; large deals boost growth

The company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 22,697.3 crore, up 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and nearly 2.5 per cent sequentially. Revenues from the information technology (IT) services segment stood at $2,604.3 million, supported by a few large deals completed during the quarter.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Wipro’s Q2 performance beat revenue expectations but missed profit forecasts. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 22,688 crore and net profit at Rs 3,278 crore. On a constant currency basis — which excludes the impact of exchange-rate fluctuations — Wipro’s revenue grew 0.3 per cent sequentially but declined 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Outlook for Q3FY26 indicates steady trajectory For the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, India’s fourth-largest IT services player expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,591 million to $2,644 million, excluding revenue from its recent acquisition of Harman Digital Transformation Solutions. This represents a sequential growth range of -0.5 per cent to +1.5 per cent.

In the July–September quarter, Wipro’s large deal bookings stood at $2.9 billion, marking a 90.5 per cent on-year growth, while total deal bookings stood at $4.7 billion. Large deal bookings include contracts worth $30 million or more in total value. CEO highlights AI-driven growth and regional recovery “Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth and our operating margins holding steady within a narrow band. Bookings surpassed $9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI,” said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

On the demand environment, Pallia said three key opportunities are emerging — vendor consolidation and cost optimisation, new demand driven by AI, and consulting-led advisory growth. However, discretionary spending remains under pressure, with most uptick seen in AI-related projects. BFSI leads growth; attrition dips to 14.9% Sequential growth was driven by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, which grew 2.6 per cent in reported terms and 2.2 per cent on a constant currency basis. The technology and communications segment grew 1 per cent. “We are gradually returning to a growth trajectory, with three of our four strategic market units growing sequentially in Q2. All key financial parameters continue to remain strong. Our large deal bookings in the first two quarters have now surpassed the large deal bookings for the full year FY25,” said Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer of the company.