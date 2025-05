Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports on May 22; see full list

ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and GMR Airports will be among the 164 companies set to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25) on Thursday, May 22. These companies will also disclose their performance for the full financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Other notable names announcing results today include Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Honasa Consumers, Max Estates, The Ramco Cements, Reliance Home Finance, and Strides Pharma Science.

Market overview May 22

The recovery was driven by strong performances in banking stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with positive cues from Asian markets.

Today, Thursday, May 22, markets are expected to open on a cautious note. Key factors likely to influence sentiment include ongoing Q4FY25 earnings announcements, developments in the US-India trade deal, continued FII activity, and global market trends.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 22