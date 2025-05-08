Dilip Buildcon Q4 profit surges to ₹171 crore on coal, HAM portfolio

Dilip Buildcon’s profit attributable to owners of the parent for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) grew multifold year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 170.83 crore, supported by earnings from its coal and hybrid annuity model (HAM) portfolio. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,096.1 crore. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 2,831.51 crore, down 16.2 per cent YoY.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding other income, came in at Rs 209 crore, down 40.8 per cent YoY. The EBITDA margin also fell to 9.03 per cent in Q4 FY25, compared to 12.02 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Devendra Jain, managing director and chief executive officer of Dilip Buildcon, said the company’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business is currently facing “industry headwinds due to muted ordering activity across the infrastructure vertical.”

“At the same time, a strong ramp-up in our coal business and a maturing road HAM portfolio supported our earnings and cash flow. These are reflected in our consolidated financials. We are optimistic about securing a decent quantum of orders in the coming quarters. Post that, all of our three growth engines will be in accelerated mode,” Jain added.

During Q4 FY25, the company’s joint venture, DBL-STL, received an advanced work order worth Rs 2,631.14 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), the state-owned telecom service provider.

For the full year FY25, Dilip Buildcon’s revenue stood at Rs 11,316.72 crore, a decline of about 5.8 per cent YoY. However, net profit rose sharply to Rs 640.82 crore, compared to Rs 194 crore in FY24.

As of 31 March 2025, the company’s net order book stood at Rs 14,923 crore, with roads and highways projects accounting for 21 per cent of the total.

Sequentially, Q4 revenue rose 19.6 per cent, while profit jumped 48.2 per cent.