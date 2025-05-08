Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit up 18% to Rs 591 cr on higher volumes

Jindal Stainless on Thursday reported an 18.02 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4FY25) to Rs 590.99 crore, driven by higher sales volume. Net profit in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 500.74 crore.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis rose 7.87 per cent YoY to Rs 10,198 crore, compared to Rs 9,454.02 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, net profit declined by 9.8 per cent, though revenue was up 2.9 per cent.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said volume growth for the financial year FY25 stood at 9–10 per cent. For FY26, the company is also targeting a similar growth rate.

For FY25, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 39,312.21 crore, up 2 per cent YoY, while net profit declined 7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,500 crore.

However, the company is optimistic about export growth and is targeting a 30 per cent increase in export volumes over the previous year.

Jindal said that the recently announced 25 per cent tariff on steel imports into the US would help create a level playing field. While this duty has applied to imports from India and China since 2018, it is now applicable across all countries.

“A lot of enquiries are coming in. Customers we had lost in 2018 are returning, and new customers are showing interest as they view India as a stable economy and a reliable source of high-quality steel,” he added.

Jindal also noted that the European market is showing signs of recovery. The company expects the US and Europe to account for 70–75 per cent of its export volumes.

In FY25, exports accounted for 9 per cent of total sales volume, down from 13 per cent in FY24.

Jindal Stainless recently signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government for a potential investment of Rs 40,000 crore to set up a stainless steel manufacturing facility. The plant is proposed to be developed over the next 10 years and is expected to create over 15,000 jobs.

“We are very bullish on the domestic growth of stainless steel. As a company, we want to maintain our leadership position,” Jindal said.

On the issue of low-priced stainless steel imports, he added that discussions are ongoing with the government regarding the imposition of an anti-dumping duty.