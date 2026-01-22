Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / DLF Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹1,203 cr, revenue up 32%

DLF Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹1,203 cr, revenue up 32%

DLF said that its new sales booking for the quarter stood at ₹419 crore, led by the healthy monetisation of launched inventory

DLF stock, DLF Q2 results, DLF Mumbai project, DLF sales growth, real estate India, DLF share price, DLF Dahlias Gurugram, DLF pre-sales FY26, real estate stocks, DLF brokerage rating
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,203.36 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹1,058.73 crore from the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up around 2 per cent from ₹1,180.09 crore.
 
The company's revenue from operations rose 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,020.22 crore from ₹1528.71 in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 23 per cent from ₹1,643.04 crore.
 
"Strong business performance led to record collections during the quarter. Cumulative net collections for the nine-month period stood at ₹10,216 crore, reflecting 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth. We delivered a strong surplus cash generation of ₹3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a zero gross debt level. Net cash position stood at ₹11,660 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.
 
It further said that its new sales booking for the quarter stood at ₹419 crore, led by the healthy monetisation of launched inventory. "We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan," it added. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo Q3 profit falls 77% to ₹550 cr on Labour Code impact, December chaos

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 71% to ₹186 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Profit falls 8% to ₹574 crore

Zee Entertainment Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 5.4% to ₹154.8 crore

Indian Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.3% to ₹3,061 crore

Topics :DLFDLF RealtyQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story