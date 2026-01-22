DLF Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹1,203 cr, revenue up 32%

Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,203.36 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹1,058.73 crore from the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up around 2 per cent from ₹1,180.09 crore.

The company's revenue from operations rose 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,020.22 crore from ₹1528.71 in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 23 per cent from ₹1,643.04 crore.

"Strong business performance led to record collections during the quarter. Cumulative net collections for the nine-month period stood at ₹10,216 crore, reflecting 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth. We delivered a strong surplus cash generation of ₹3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a zero gross debt level. Net cash position stood at ₹11,660 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.