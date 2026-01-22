The stumble in profit was primarily driven by the implementation of new Labour Codes and cost incurred due to thousands of flight cancellations in December 2025, the company said in a BSE filing. It added that the new labour codes resulted in an incremental cost of ₹969.3 crore, while the December chaos added ₹550 crore in expenses.

"These disruptions led to a material reduction in passenger revenue during the affected period. To restore operations, the company rebooted its network and systems and repositioned crews, steps that later enabled it to operate more flights with improved stability," the company said about the operational disruptions caused by its lack of preparedness to implement the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

InterGlobe's revenue from operations for the quarter, however, increased by 6.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,471.9 crore, from ₹22,110.7 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 26.5 per cent from ₹18,555 crore.

"Despite these operational disruptions, IndiGo delivered a topline of around ₹24,500 crore in the December quarter, reflecting a growth of around 7 per cent with a reported profit of around ₹500 crore and an underlying profit excluding exceptional items and forex of ₹3,100 crore," said Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer (CEO) of InterGlobe Aviation.