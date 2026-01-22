Indian Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.3% to ₹3,061 crore

Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 7.33 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 3,061 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The public sector bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,852 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25.

Its net interest income increased 7.50 per cent to Rs 6,896 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 6,415 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a statement.

The total income rose to Rs 19,663 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 17,912 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.