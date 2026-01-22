Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 71% to ₹186 crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 71 per cent growth in net profit at ₹186 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹109 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The bank reported an all-time high net interest income (NII) of ₹1,000 crore for the third quarter of FY26, up 12.8 per cent year over year.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said the bank's deposits grew 22.4 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹42,223 crore, with the credit-deposit ratio at 88 per cent as of December 2025.