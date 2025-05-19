Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dodla Dairy Q4 results: PAT rises 45% to ₹68 crore, revenue up 15.5%

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 15.51 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 909.62 crore compared to Rs 787.44 crore during the same period a year ago

Shares of the company on Monday ended at Rs 1,152, up 3.17 per cent from the previous closing level, on the BSE. | Representative image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Telangana-based Dodla Dairy on Monday reported a 45.12 per cent annual growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 67.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 46.83 crore during the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Dodla Dairy said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 15.51 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 909.62 crore compared to Rs 787.44 crore during the same period a year ago.

"I am pleased to share that during FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone, reaching Rs 259.9 crore, on the back of a topline of Rs 3,720.1 crore, which grew at a healthy rate of 19 per cent. This robust performance was primarily driven by faster growth in value added products (VAP) and healthy performance in Africa as well as the Orgafeed business," Dodla Dairy Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy said.

He said the board of directors of the company has approved a dividend of Rs 2 per share (20 per cent of the face value).

"Our extensive procurement network and long-term relationships with the farmers underscore the underlying strength of our company. Their contributions have been instrumental to our growth journey. We remain focused on advancing Dodla Dairy's integrated business model through both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. With a continuous focus towards expanding our product reach and portfolio basket, we are confident to achieve accelerated growth in the coming years," he added.

Shares of the company on Monday ended at Rs 1,152, up 3.17 per cent from the previous closing level, on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

