Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NLC India Q4 results: Net profit rises over three fold to ₹468.36 crore

NLC India Q4 results: Net profit rises over three fold to ₹468.36 crore

Despite a dip in mining income and other revenue, NLC India's Q4 profit surged as power revenue grew 9% year-on-year and the board proposed a ₹1.50 per share dividend

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
The company's tax expenses on rate regulated account increased over four times to 296.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, it was 75.59 crore in the Q4FY24. Representative Picture
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NLC India Limited has reported a net profit of ₹468.36 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, up 311.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company had declared a profit after tax of ₹113.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The mining Public Sector Undertaking’s (PSU) total income fell 1.55 per cent YoY to ₹3,971.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. It had reported a total income of ₹4,034.53 crore in Q4FY24.
 
The company’s tax expenses on the rate-regulated account increased over fourfold to ₹296.93 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹75.59 crore in Q4FY24.
 
The board has recommended a final dividend of 15 per cent (₹1.50 per equity share) for FY25, subject to CAG audit and shareholders’ approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
 
The company’s revenue from operations grew by 8.3 per cent YoY to ₹3,836 crore.
 
Other income declined sharply to ₹135.90 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹493.89 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a year-on-year drop of over 72 per cent.

Also Read

Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests buying these 2 stocks

NLC India secures contract of 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

Stocks to Watch, Feb 5: Swiggy, Tata Power, NLC India, Global Health, RVNL

NLC India share jump 12% after profits more than double in Q3 results

NLC India up 4% on emerging successful bidder for Patrapara Mine in Odisha

 
Total expenses rose to ₹3,880.46 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹3,600.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a YoY increase of 7.8 per cent.
 
The company’s non-tariff income of ₹59.50 crore from Barsingsar Mines lignite sales for FY25 has been shared with DISCOMs and reflected in power sales.
 
Revenue from the power generation segment rose 9 per cent YoY to ₹3,263.38 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,980.32 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Meanwhile, revenue from the mining segment declined 8 per cent to ₹1,962.94 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Media Ventures Q4 results: Profit surges 4-fold to Rs 45.4 crore

Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

Data Patterns Q4 results: PAT rises 60% to Rs 114.08 cr on strong ops

KK Birla group sugar companies register rise in fourth quarter net profit

Heritage Foods Q4 results: Net profit dips 5.75% to Rs 38.16 crore

Topics :NLC IndiaQ4 ResultsMining industry

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story