NLC India Q4 results: Net profit rises over three fold to ₹468.36 crore

NLC India Limited has reported a net profit of ₹468.36 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, up 311.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company had declared a profit after tax of ₹113.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The mining Public Sector Undertaking’s (PSU) total income fell 1.55 per cent YoY to ₹3,971.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. It had reported a total income of ₹4,034.53 crore in Q4FY24.

The company’s tax expenses on the rate-regulated account increased over fourfold to ₹296.93 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹75.59 crore in Q4FY24.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 15 per cent (₹1.50 per equity share) for FY25, subject to CAG audit and shareholders’ approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 8.3 per cent YoY to ₹3,836 crore.

Other income declined sharply to ₹135.90 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹493.89 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a year-on-year drop of over 72 per cent.

Also Read

Total expenses rose to ₹3,880.46 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹3,600.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a YoY increase of 7.8 per cent.

The company’s non-tariff income of ₹59.50 crore from Barsingsar Mines lignite sales for FY25 has been shared with DISCOMs and reflected in power sales.

Revenue from the power generation segment rose 9 per cent YoY to ₹3,263.38 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,980.32 crore in Q4FY24.

Meanwhile, revenue from the mining segment declined 8 per cent to ₹1,962.94 crore in Q4FY25.