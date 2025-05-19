Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) will be among 98 companies to release their fourth quarter (Q4) earnings report for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 19. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

ONGC, DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries and Gujarat Gas will also be among some of the major companies to post their performance report for the quarter and year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries.

Market overview May 19

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday , May 16, as investors booked profits at higher levels. The BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 82,330.59, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80.

Markets may open flat on Monday, May 19, with GIFT Nifty at 25,063, down 16 points as of 7:50 AM, amid a lack of fresh directional cues.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 19