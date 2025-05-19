Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

BSE Mumbai: 98 companies to post earnings reports for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 on May 19. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) will be among 98 companies to release their fourth quarter (Q4) earnings report for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 19. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
ONGC, DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries and Gujarat Gas will also be among some of the major companies to post their performance report for the quarter and year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries. 

Market overview May 19

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, May 16, as investors booked profits at higher levels. The BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 82,330.59, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80. 
 
Markets may open flat on Monday, May 19, with GIFT Nifty at 25,063, down 16 points as of 7:50 AM, amid a lack of fresh directional cues.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 19

  1. ACME Solar Holdings Limited
  2. Alkali Metals Limited
  3. Amerise Biosciences Limited
  4. Amraworld Agrico Limited
  5. Astal Laboratories Limited
  6. Asutosh Enterprises Limited
  7. B2B Software Technologies Limited
  8. Bharat Electronics Limited
  9. Bengal Steel Industries Limited
  10. Bharat Wire Ropes Limited
  11. Binani Industries Limited
  12. Borosil Limited
  13. Carysil Limited
  14. Chandrima Mercantiles Limited
  15. CMS Info Systems Limited
  16. Cravatex Limited
  17. Chitradurga Technologies Limited
  18. DLF Limited
  19. Dodla Dairy Limited
  20. DOMS Industries Limited
  21. Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.
  22. Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
  23. Everest Industries Ltd.
  24. Evexia Lifecare Ltd.
  25. Future Market Networks Ltd.
  26. Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.
  27. Foods & Inns Ltd.
  28. Futuristic Securities Ltd.
  29. Garware Marine Industries Ltd.
  30. Gleam Fabmat Ltd.
  31. Globus Spirits Ltd.
  32. GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.
  33. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.
  34. Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
  35. Groarc Industries India Ltd.
  36. Gujarat Gas Ltd.
  37. HEG Ltd.
  38. HLE Glascoat Ltd.
  39. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.
  40. Hindustan Foods Ltd.
  41. Honda India Power Products Limited
  42. India Finsec Limited
  43. I G Petrochemicals Limited
  44. Innova Captab Limited
  45. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
  46. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited
  47. JK Paper Limited
  48. Jupiter Wagons Limited
  49. KDDL Limited
  50. Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited
  51. Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited
  52. Kaveri Seed Company Limited
  53. Lehar Footwears Limited
  54. Mallcom (India) Limited
  55. Marksans Pharma Limited
  56. Megrisoft Limited
  57. One MobiKwik Systems Limited
  58. Mold-Tek Packaging Limited
  59. Navneet Education Limited
  60. NCL Research and Financial Services Limited
  61. The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
  62. NLC India Ltd.
  63. Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
  64. Onix Solar Ltd.
  65. Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
  66. Patron Exim Ltd.
  67. P C Chemicals & Cosmetics Ltd.
  68. Petronet LNG Ltd.
  69. Pfizer Ltd.
  70. PI Industries Ltd.
  71. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
  72. Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.
  73. Promact Impex Ltd.
  74. Quess Corp Ltd.
  75. Rama Vision Ltd.
  76. Raminfo Ltd.
  77. Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd.
  78. Redington Ltd.
  79. Repro India Ltd.
  80. Resonance Specialties Ltd.
  81. Ritco Logistics Ltd.
  82. Robu Labs Ltd.
  83. Royal Sense Ltd.
  84. RR Financial Consultants Ltd.
  85. Suncare Traders Ltd
  86. SG Mart Ltd.
  87. Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
  88. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
  89. SRD Engineering Ltd.
  90. Steel Exchange India Ltd.
  91. Stel Holdings Ltd.
  92. Suditi Industries Ltd.
  93. Sundrop Brands Ltd
  94. Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.
  95. Vardhman Holdings Ltd.
  96. Vivaa Tradecom Ltd.
  97. Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.
  98. Zydus Wellness Ltd.
 
First Published: May 19 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

