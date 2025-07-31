Dabur India Q1 FY26 result: Profit up 2.8% at ₹514 cr; revenue 1.7%

Dabur India on Thursday posted a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 2.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹513.91 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). In the same quarter last year, the consumer goods brand reported a profit of 500.12 crore.

However, on a sequential basis, profit jumped over 60 per cent from ₹320.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from operations also witnessed a marginal increase of 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,404.58 crore, from ₹3,349.11 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue grew 20.3 per cent from ₹2,830.14 crore.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm attributed the simmering growth to unseasonal rains during peak summer months, hindering its summer-centric portfolio, particularly in categories like beverages. "Excluding this seasonal portfolio, the business grew by 7 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26," the company said in a BSE filing.

"This performance was anchored by solid market share gains across 95 per cent of our portfolio, reflecting the trust of our consumers, the resilience of our brands and the agility of our teams to navigate challenges and deliver ahead of expectations," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer of Dabur.

The company also said that its rural market performance has outperformed urban growth for five consecutive quarters. It expanded its direct distribution reach to 1.52 million outlets in the quarter, adding 63,000 outlets Y-o-Y. Its rural footprint also grew, covering 1.33 lakh villages.

"While urban markets, riding on the strong performance of Modern Trade and emerging channels, have shown signs of sequential improvement, it still lags rural growth. We recognize that rural consumers are the growth engine for us," Malhotra added.