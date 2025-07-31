Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Vedanta Q1 FY26 results: While quarterly profit and revenue declined, Vedanta posted its highest-ever Q1 Ebitda and margin in 13 quarters. An interim dividend of ₹7 per share was approved

Vedanta
Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 12%, Ebitda at ₹10,746 crore record | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Published.Anil Agarwal-owned mining major Vedanta Ltd reported an 11.7 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit (attributed to the owners) to ₹3,185 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹3,606 crore.
 
On a quarterly basis, consolidated net profit fell 8.5 per cent from ₹3,483 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew by 6.2 per cent to ₹37,434 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹35,239 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue fell 6 per cent from ₹39,789 crore,  due to weaker pricing and lower volumes, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday.
 

Vedanta records highest-ever Ebitda

The company recorded its highest-ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹10,746 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin expanded by 81 basis points to 35 per cent, the highest in 13 quarters, supported by lower costs and higher operational efficiencies.
 
“We delivered the highest-ever Q1 Ebitda amidst global volatility. The lowest hot metal cost in 16 quarters, record zinc production in India, and a 150 per cent Q-o-Q surge in ferrochrome volumes underline our operational strength,” said Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Ltd. He added that new capacity commissioning in alumina refining, smelting and thermal power in Q2 is expected to further strengthen the company’s full-year performance.
 
Vedanta’s consolidated finance cost declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,026 crore, reflecting reduced borrowings and refinancing benefits. The company’s net debt to Ebitda ratio improved to 1.3 times, with cash and cash equivalents at ₹22,137 crore as of June 30, 2025 — a 33 per cent increase over the previous year. Gross debt stood at ₹80,357 crore. 

Vedanta Q1: Dividend declared

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company's board of directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share on a face value of ₹1 per share for FY26. With this, the total dividend declared for FY26 currently stands at ₹7 per share.
 
Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed trading at ₹425.30 on the BSE, down 2 per cent shortly after the company posted its earnings report.
 

Vedanta Q1 highlights

Net profit: ₹3,185 crore
Revenue from operations: ₹37,434 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹8.15 (basic) ₹8.09 (diluted)  Gross debt: ₹80,357 crore  Interim dividend for FY26: ₹7 per equity share

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

