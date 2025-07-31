Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

On a quarterly basis, consolidated net profit fell 8.5 per cent from ₹3,483 crore in Q4 FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew by 6.2 per cent to ₹37,434 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹35,239 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue fell 6 per cent from ₹39,789 crore, due to weaker pricing and lower volumes, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday.

Vedanta records highest-ever Ebitda

The company recorded its highest-ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹10,746 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin expanded by 81 basis points to 35 per cent, the highest in 13 quarters, supported by lower costs and higher operational efficiencies.

“We delivered the highest-ever Q1 Ebitda amidst global volatility. The lowest hot metal cost in 16 quarters, record zinc production in India, and a 150 per cent Q-o-Q surge in ferrochrome volumes underline our operational strength,” said Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Ltd. He added that new capacity commissioning in alumina refining, smelting and thermal power in Q2 is expected to further strengthen the company’s full-year performance.