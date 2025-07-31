Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra

On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹151 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to ₹2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, partly due to delayed customer clearance and execution challenges, a company statement said.

Total expenses dipped to ₹2004.16 crore in the quarter from ₹2106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra.

In comparison, the previous period's other income included ₹27 crore received as interest on an income tax refund.

As of June 30, 2025, the order balance for the quarter was ₹11,376 crore up 7 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The order book for the quarter stood at ₹2,748 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹2,569 crore a year-ago.

On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹46 crore, down 47 per cent, mainly due to lower revenue.

The order booking for the quarter was higher by 20 per cent at ₹1,752 crore, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Order balance on June 30, 2025, stood at ₹6,477 crore, up by 2 per cent.

Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

