Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹151 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to ₹2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, partly due to delayed customer clearance and execution challenges, a company statement said.

Total expenses dipped to ₹2004.16 crore in the quarter from ₹2106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra. In comparison, the previous period's other income included ₹27 crore received as interest on an income tax refund. As of June 30, 2025, the order balance for the quarter was ₹11,376 crore up 7 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The order book for the quarter stood at ₹2,748 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹2,569 crore a year-ago. On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.